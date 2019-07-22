Load of new wind turbine blades, headed north on the Mississippi to a wind farm near Lock and Dam 6 in Wisconsin.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:45:21 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:38 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tonight
Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High 84F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.