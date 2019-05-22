Loran and Cheryl Roling of Delmar will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with a family dinner.
The former Cheryl Scheckel and Loran Roling were married May 24, 1969, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook.
They are the parents of a daughter, Shelly (and Eric) Christensen of Savanna, Illinois. They have two grandchildren, Madelyn and Adam John.
Loran was a self-employed contractor for 39 years and now is retired.
Cheryl was self-employed as a house cleaner and is also now retired.
