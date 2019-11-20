Rolings

Linda and Dale Roling

Dale and Linda (Frett) Roling of Preston will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married Nov. 22, 1969, at Sugar Creek.

They have 10 children: Paula (Mike) Mahoney of Elgin, IA; Donnie “Woody” (Connie) Roling of Spragueville; Greg (Aimee) Roling of Grand Mound; Chad of Preston; Brenda (Scott) McPherson of Andrew; Tina (Alan) Willey of Preston; Darren, deceased; Kayla (Jason) Dierdorff of West Liberty; and Tara and Regina, both living at home.

They have seven grandchildren: Dominick (Courtney) McPherson, Bridget (fiancé Jerit Clark) McPherson, Aleshia and Keaton Oberbreckling, Caitlin and Hailey Mahoney, and Emeri Dierdorff.

They have two great-grandchildren, Greyson Oberbreckling and Adrian McPherson.

Dale is a self-employed carpenter. Linda works part-time at Giggle-N-Grow.