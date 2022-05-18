A familiar face returned to the halls of the Jackson County Courthouse last week.
Lori Roling of Bellevue embarked on her new role as Jackson County zoning and geographic information systems (GIS) administrator.
Roling replaces Kristina Tranel, who began working for the county in January 2021 and resigned from the position earlier this year.
The county zoning administrator manages, interprets and enforces county zoning ordinances, reviews building permits and site plans, inspects site improvements, in addition to numerous other duties.
Roling first worked for Jackson County in November 1999 in the assessor’s office. She left that position to take a job in Dubuque County Assessor’s Office in July 2006; she most recently worked as the chief deputy in that office.
After that, she never really saw herself returning to Jackson County for work purposes, Roling said. She changed her mind.
“I was in need of a change of scenery. Burnout is real,” Roling said May 11 after her last day on the job in Dubuque County. She assumed her assessor’s duties May 12. “(State) changes dictated down to the assessor’s level over the last couple of years were unbelievable.”
She also wanted to the flexibility to spend more time with her grandchildren and be a help to her children and her parents, Roling explained.
While the assessor and zoning offices operate under completely separate sections of Iowa law, Roling said she understands how the multiple departments work together to get their jobs done.
“I bring transferable skills,” Roling said. “I’m familiar with the workflow and the processes with other offices in terms of permits and construction, and I have the ability and experience to work with those other offices,” she said.
Roling’s years with the assessor’s office also taught her how to read legal descriptions and gave her some experience with geographic information systems mapping — more skills she said she brings to the county’s zoning office.
“There will be a learning curve,” she said, “but I know how to interact with the public and intend to run the office so people have the least amount of hoops to try to jump through. We’ll work on issues together.”
Roling is married to former Jackson County sheriff’s deputy Terry Roling, who retired May 3 after almost 30 years in law enforcement.
New engineer sought
After about 18 months as the Jackson County engineer, David Dryer submitted his letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors about two weeks ago.
His last day will be June 1.
Dryer accepted a position as the director of engineering with the city of Moline, Illinois.
Dryer, a Wisconsin native, was living in Florida when he accepted the Jackson County engineer job in November 2020. He started his new engineer duties the following month.
Among a myriad of tasks, the county engineer oversees the Secondary Roads Department and is responsible for construction and maintenance of the secondary roads system across the county. This includes 841 miles of roadway and the bridges that help to make them navigable.
County officials are working on plans to hire Dryer’s replacement.
Department head changeups
The two county departments have faced multiple changes in department heads in the last couple of years.
Ben Kober resigned the zoning administration job in 2020. The same year, the supervisors terminated Heather Brusnahan, the first county geographic information systems coordinator. Those personnel actions led to Tranel’s hiring in January 2021 to fill both the zoning and GIS vacancies. And now with the Tranel’s resignation, Roling fills that seat.
The supervisors terminated former county engineer Clark Schloz in 2020 after 26 years in that role. That led to Dryer’s hiring later that year, and the subsequent vacancy left with Dryer’s resignation.
