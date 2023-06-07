When it comes to summertime in the Bellevue area, it doesn’t get much better than taking in the local rodeo, which is slated this year for June 15 through June 17.
In fact, the Jackson County Pro Rodeo (celebrating its 35th year in 2023) is ranked one of the top five small rodeos in the United States by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and people from across the Midwest come to enjoy the unique three-day event, which is filled with cowboys, cowgirls, food, music and wholesome fun.
The Pro Rodeo runs for three evenings at the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club arena and grounds west of Bellevue just off the Bellevue-Cascade Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening with rodeo action beginning at 7:30 p.m.
This year, the rodeo is celebrating its 35th year, in conjunction with the 60th year of the Bellevue Horseman’s Club, whose members organize the annual event, which draws thousands to its arena outside Bellevue.
Families bring their lawn chairs and blankets to line the hill at the Bellevue Horseman’s Club, overlooking the arena and listening to veteran announcer Roger Mooney. Following the traditional kick-off party Wednesday night where the All-Around Junior Cowboy and Little Miss Rodeo are named, Thursdays and Fridays are great nights to bring the whole family, as the Pig Scramble and Mutton Busting events prove big hits with the kids.
All three nights, events like steer wrestling and team roping test practical ranching skills, drawing on the county’s rich cattle-breeding tradition. Bernard, Iowa’s Three Hills Rodeo provides stock locally and for rodeos around the nation.
Meanwhile, the big-thrill events like bronc and especially bull-riding draws gasps from the crowd. Each evening also ends in fireworks.
Bellevue Horsemen’s Club has rich history
Here in Bellevue in the spring of 1962, a group of local farmers and equine enthusiasts gathered for a meeting to officially form what is known today as the “Bellevue Horsemen’s Club.”
The club’s goal was (and still is) to “promote good horsemanship and share knowledge among horse lovers in Bellevue and the surrounding communities.
First known as the “Bellevue Saddle Club,” the group’s formation resulted in what has become today the sponsor and host of one of the biggest rodeo venues in the Midwest, the Jackson County Pro Rodeo.
The club was also the catalyst for what is now known as Bellevue Heritage Days, as the men who started it used to come to Bellevue every July 4 to parade horses and wagons down Front Street.
According to the late Don Scheckel, who kept a historical record of the Horsemen’s Club, it was a passion for horses and riding, that motivated the men who started it all.
Scheckel, who was President of the local club for many decades, listed five men, who back in 1962, first formed the group. They included Cletus “Hammy” Sieverding, Ron Koppes, Glen Griebel, Larry Hager and Gene Kurt.
These men and their families had been enjoying trail rides together for years and wanted to expand the rides and host family-oriented activities at the same time.
“The men piled into Hammy’s blue 1959 4-door Ford and headed off to see Ray Marcus over in Otter Creek,” wrote the late Don Scheckel in his records on the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club. “The car just happened to leak dust so bad that the guys complained all the way. At that time, the roads were all gravel and the car filled up with dust quickly.”
When the group arrived, Ray suggested they talk to Bert Coakley, who had started the Otter Creek Saddle Club a few years earlier. The club had by-laws that the Bellevue group wanted to take a look at so they could get started.
“Hammy remembers that Bert offered them two ‘stubby beers’ apiece,” wrote Scheckel.
Not long after the dusty trip in Hammy’s ’59 Ford, the group met in at the Bellevue Legion Hall where the Horsemen’s Club was formally formed. Ron Koppes was elected as the first president; and with the help of Erwin Stamp, Articles of Incorporation were filed out the county courthouse, making it all official.
Soon the group was hosting trail rides and sponsoring Western horse shows, as well as entering all the area parades. Then the club grew into hosting amateur rodeos and then professional rodeos.
The progress is an example of how pastimes and passions—like horses—are passed from one generation to the next, with kids seeing their parents’ participation as a model for their adulthood. “We’re all horse-oriented,” Donny once said.
The Bellevue Horsemen’s Club, existed for a quarter of a century before the pro rodeo began.
In 1980, the club purchased 20 acres of cornfield off the Bellevue-Cascade Road to convert into an arena and grounds. They later expanded the property by an additional 20 acres.
Slowly, piece-by-piece, the arena went up, the announcer stand, shower rooms, toilets and the building where spectators and competitors gather to dance after the spectacle.
That familiar building still on the grounds started out with a roof, but no sides. “Each of the families in the horsemen’s club bought a sheet of tin,” recounted Scheckel in his Horsemen’s Club notes. “Together, they sided the building.
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo’s development and growth also followed that of the Bernard-based Three Hills Rodeo. In 1983 and 1984, Donny said, the Horsemen’s Club sponsored an amateur rodeo.
After a couple years without a rodeo, the event re-surfaced as a professional affair, as Three Hills also went pro. Three Hills has expended over the years, and with it, so has the Jackson County Pro Rodeo.
The staple events of a pro rodeo have remained the same—barrel racing, bull, bronc and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling. Team roping has gone in and out of fashion in Iowa, being dropped after rule revisions from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
Other specialty events have come and gone, from “wild horse races” to “money the hard way” (grabbing money from between a bull’s horns). Recent years have included three nights of mutton-busting (sheep-riding for kids).
Fireworks over the rodeo grounds every year after the rodeo celebrate the anniversaries of the rodeo and the horsemen’s club.
And of course there are the big truck and tractor pulls each summer on the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club grounds, which in the last few years has added nice concrete sidewalks improvements to the buildings.
Dave Scheckel (Donny’s brother) usually coordinates the annual pickup and tractor pull in between his antique tractor restoration duties.
“The Bellevue Horsemen’s Club goes back a long ways,” said Scheckel. “I think it will continue for a long time to come.”
