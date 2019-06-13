The annual Jackson County Pro Rodeo Kick-off Party will be held at the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club grounds on Wednesday June 19. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
The event will include an old-fashioned Dog and Pony Show by a local cowgirl, and live music and jam session featuring Razor Ray Theisen and the gang from the Knights of Columbus Hall in Bellevue.
As well as a Muttin Bustin’, Pony Rides and food vendors, the crowning of Little Miss Rodeo and the All-Around Junior Cowboy will take place. Boys and girls ages 5-8 years of age can enter.
Registration is at 6:30 p.m., followed by judging at 7 p.m.
The rodeo action kicks off the next with free T-shirts given away and a kids’ corral, petting zoo and muttin bustin’
Fireworks and live music will be featured all three nights after the rodeo action.
