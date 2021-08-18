The Ohnward Fine Arts Center welcomes Rockstar Roadshow to its 1215 E. Platt St. stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine, and concessions will be available at the show, which is open to the public.
Relive the glory days of classic rock ‘n’ roll with this musical tribute to AC/DC, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen. The band performs a high-energy rock show featuring the bands’ greatest hits that audiences can rock out and sing along with.
Rockstar Roadshow features Kerry Devine on vocals, harmonica and bagpipes. Since forming his own multi-tribute LAVA Rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Van Halen, Aerosmith) in 2012, Devine has been called upon to sing for Kashmir (Led Zeppelin), Tributosaurus (Journey, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath), Thrush (Rush) and also was a founding member of both Rok Brigade (Def Leppard) and Ratt Pakk (Ratt).
The multi-concert experience also features Chicago area guitarist, songwriter, session player, teacher and music director Lenny Vertucci on guitar and backing vocals. Vertucci was the guitarist/songwriter for the band Shock Box. He also performed with Nash Publishing at Tanglewood Studio as a songwriter/session player.
Rockstar Roadshow also features JET! on bass and backing vocals. A 20-year veteran of the Chicago music scene, he has toured the world, performing at theaters and arenas in 13 countries and 30 states.
Robert Behnke rounds out the Rockstar Roadshow lineup on the drums. Behnke has played in several original bands including Jupiter Blue, Egostatic, and Seventh Omen, with whom he toured nationally with recording artist W.A.S.P.
All advance discount tickets cost $25. That price increases to $30 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (563) 652-9815. Tickets also are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
