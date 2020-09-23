Bellevue’s Freedom Rock, located above the Mississippi River overlooking Lock and Dam 12, has become a centerpiece for the community over the past few years.
And during the last six months of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Freedom Rock has been even more of a shining star, drawing many visitors and travelers here, as its outdoor location is not only safe, the views overlooking the river are also impressive.
But perhaps more importantly, the location serves as a memorial to all veterans and the list of names on the memorial walkway surrounding the stone continues to grow.
This month, the number of memorial pavers has grown to nearly 900, and with about 150 new names added, the kiosks that lists the names and locations is being updated again. All total, there are now 886 veterans now memorialized at the location, with room for a few hundred more.
The original goal of selling 600 memorial pavers was met about four years ago, which prompted Reveille Post #273 Legion officials to increase the walkway to a thousand spots.
“This thing just came together fantastically,” said longtime Bellevue Legion member Maurice Anderson, who was one of the main catalysts for the project. “This is a great patriotic tribute to all veterans - a fitting location along the Mississippi where family, friends and fellow soldiers can honor those who have served our country so honorably over the past two centuries.”
The Freedom Rock and Veterans Memorial Plaza is a project of the Bellevue American Legion, in conjunction and cooperation of the City of Bellevue.
According to Legion members, the popularity of the site may even lead to the addition of a new observation deck or platform between the memorial and the Subway restaurant that will extend out over the bank.
“The Freedom Rock has really become a centerpiece for Bellevue,” said current Legion Commander Chuck Melton, who lives right next to the memorial. “People are here all the time looking at the names and remembering veterans.”
The Freedom Rock, which was painted with a special design by Greenfield artist Bubba Sorenson, who is in the process of painting similar freedom rocks in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.
The painting is a depiction of an actual paddler-wheeler loading up Union Soldiers in 1862 to carry them away to fight in the Civil War.
The painting, approved by American Legion Post #273 members, is based on an actual photograph of a steamship loading up troops in Bellevue 159 years ago. The extremely rare and old image came from the Medinger family.
The back of the Freedom Rock (right) represents all branches of the miltary. Soldiers carry the casket of a fallen soldier at one of our national cemeteries.
Permanent plaques, representing each branch of the United States armed forces, as well as the POW/MIA flag and the American Flag itself are displayed prominently in a new plaza as well.
“This memorial is for all those who served, living or deceased,” said Bellevue Legion Post #273 Officer Leonard Ernst, who noted that applications are still available to reserve and purchase the white granite memorial pavers.
“You or the veteran you are honoring doesn’t have to live in Bellevue to have their name included on the memorial plaza. This is for every veteran.”
The origin of the future Veterans Memorial Plaza in Bellevue is a result Maury Anderson, who saw other “Freedom Rocks” in other Iowa counties and wanted to have the freedom rock for Jackson County located here in Bellevue.
"The purpose of this project is to show the support and appreciation that we have for all of our local veterans," concluded Anderson. "This plaza is a place where people can go to share memories of loved ones, to honor our heroes or to just visit as a sign of thanks to those that served."
Those interested in purchasing memorial pavers are encouraged to contact Leonard Ernst at 563-495-0875 or stop by the Bellevue Legion Post in person.
