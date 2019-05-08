The Bellevue BIG students of Bellevue High School are hosting a new community event, ‘Rock at the Lock;’ on Friday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m.
Performing will be Absolute Music, Matt McPherson and Hard Salami. Tickets are $2.
Rain. High 63F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Overcast. High 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
.SMALL CHANGES IN THE CREST FORECAST THIS EVENING WITH THE CURRENT RIVER FORECAST. THIS IS DUE TO FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. CONDFIDENCE REMAINS LOW WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AS SUCH EXPECT THE FORECAST TO CHANGE. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 19.6 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FORECAST, FALL TO 19.2 FEET WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THEN RISE TO 19.7 FEET FRIDAY MORNING, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&
.SMALL CHANGES IN THE CREST FORECAST THIS EVENING WITH THE CURRENT RIVER FORECAST. THIS IS DUE TO FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. CONDFIDENCE REMAINS LOW WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AS SUCH EXPECT THE FORECAST TO CHANGE. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.0 FEET AND FALLING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FORECAST, FALL TO 17.6 FEET THURSDAY NIGHT, THEN RISE TO 17.8 FEET FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE RIVERFRONT PARKING LOT IN SAVANNA. WATER AFFECTS THE BOAT LAUNCH AT NORTH SABULA ACCESS IN SABULA. THERE IS ALSO SEEPAGE INTO BASEMENTS, YARDS, AND GUTTERS. &&
Wind: E @ 13mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 14mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 15mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 16mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: E @ 17mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 81% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.3 mi
Wind: E @ 18mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 19mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 18mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 17mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 19mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
