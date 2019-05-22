The Bellevue BIG students of Bellevue High School are hosting a new community event, ‘Rock at the Lock;’ on Friday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. Performing will be Absolute Music, Matt McPherson and Hard Salami. Tickets are $2. All proceeds go to the Pickleball Court project at Cole Park.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 64%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:33:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:24:08 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny. High 74F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FOR FLOODING ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE TO 19.4 FEET WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&
Weather Alert
.HERE IS AN EVENING UPDATE FOR FLOODING ON THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.7 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 17.3 FEET WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT, AT 17.3 FEET, WATER AFFECTS THE RAILROAD UNDERPASS AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.