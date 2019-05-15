It’s going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend in Bellevue. Two graduation ceremonies at both local high schools on Saturday and Sunday, a Memorial Day Service by the Bellevue American Legion on Front Street Monday morning, with the Centennial Celebration of the Bellevue American Legion to follow.
But to kick off the Memorial Day weekend, there’s a new event which was has been revived from an old tradition in Bellevue.
On Friday, May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight, The Bellevue BIG students, in conjunction with the Bellevue Community Club, will host ‘Rock at the Lock,’ a new-fangled version of the ‘Jam at the Dam’ events that used to take place at the municipal parking lot and boat ramp next to the Mississippi River at Bellevue.
On tap at the event, is not only live music, but food vendors, drinks and children's activities. Live entertainment for the event include Absolute Music and the Matt McPherson Band of Bellevue; and the main act, ‘Hard Salami,’ a band from Dubuque performing upbeat music and classic cover tunes.
“The idea of Rock at the Lock first came up last year, as students were reminiscing on their times as kids when they went to Jam at the Dam with their parents. While thinking about the fun times of running around and listening to music, the students decided they wanted to bring the concert back,” said Bellevue High School senior Toby Giesemann. “When other students of BIG found out about the news, they were able to form a group with about ten members to coordinate the event.”
All proceeds from Rock at the Lock event will be donated to resurfacing the tennis courts at Cole Park to convert them into Pickle Ball Courts. As of right now, the committee has raised over $2,000 towards the pickle ball project, which is estimated to cost over $25,000.
Besides the food vendors, Adobos Mexican Grill and Kelly Girls Pizza, the Bellevue Community Club will be selling beverages (beer included) through the purchase of a drink ticket process. River Ridge Brewing beers will be available as well.
The Pickle Ball group will also have a booth at the event to accept donations.
