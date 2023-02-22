Word has been received that Riverview Vacation Rentals LLC will begin work on renovating the building located at 909 S Riverview Street today with anticipation of being open for business sometime this summer.
The historic building which was the former location of Jim Long’s Motorcycle Shop and was once a saw mill, ice house and pottery factory among others.
The structure will now be home to several luxury guest suites operated by Dan and Annie Blitgen of Riverview Vacations, who also own and operate the neighboring RV Park and Tiny Home cabin rentals.
“Each guest suite will have panoramic views of the Mississippi River as well as full kitchens, luxury bathrooms and interior amenities unlike anything else offered in the area,” explained Dan Blitgen. “They will also have outdoor firepit and picnic areas and access to the park’s private beach front, boat docks, and picnic areas.”
Riverview Vacations is located in South Bellevue Iowa along the Mississippi River and Mill Creek. The property offers full hookup seasonal and overnight campsites, rental cabins and campers as well as custom built Tiny Homes on Wheels for overnight guests. With the addition of the newly purchased building, to be named ‘The River Rock Inn,’ the park has grown to a resort status and is in walking distance to downtown shops, the brewery and many restaurants. The property offers a quiet getaway for those looking for a true riverfront experience.
