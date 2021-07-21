Another new business is opening this week in Bellevue.
Riverview Energy and Nutrition, located next to Ashley’s Dance Studio on south Riverview, will focus on wellness and healthy beverages.
Owner Brittany Tyson described the business as a “health bar” that serves a variety of specialized shakes, teas and coffees. Riverview Energy and Nutrition will also offer counseling on diet and fitness needs.
Tyson said the business is an opportunity for local residents to have something healthy to drink while enjoying the incredible view of the river.
“Everything we offer is healthy and good for you,” said Brittany. “All our drinks are sugar-free and many have metabolism boosters. We also offer meal replacement shakes.”
The new Bellevue business is the third store Tyson has opened. She also has similar stores in Dubuque and Peosta, and will soon be opening a store in East Dubuque as well.
“We did an Instagram poll about where we should open another store, and we received a lot of positive responses about this area,” said Tyson. “I had never been to Bellevue before, but when we came to look for a location, I was surprised to see how beautiful this place is. This is definitely the best view from any of our health bars.”
Originally from Platteville, Wisconsin, Tyson said she got into the health and nutrition business after serving for many years as a social worker.
“I had a friend who kept bugging me about never having time to do anything with her because I was so busy with my job and on the road all the time,” said Tyson. “She invited me to a nutrition club in Wisconsin and I finally took the time to go with her and enjoyed it so much I didn’t want to leave. It inspired me to start my own nutrition business.”
The first experience at the nutrition bar is also where she met some new friends, including Josh Bush, who will be managing the Bellevue location. Originally from Oklahoma City, he moved the area when he was 16. He is also a military veteran who served in Iraq and Egypt.
“Since I have been drinking healthy drinks, I’ve lost 32 pounds,” said Bush. “We encourage everyone to come and try us out.”
Tyson said she hopes Riverview Energy and Nutrition becomes a new gathering place.
“Some people have asked me, ‘do people really come and sit around all day and drink nutritional beverages?’,” said Tyson. “I say yes, and they enjoy it too. In the coming weeks and months we will be adding more unique seating and amenities. We want the Bellevue location to develop its own vibe.”
Riverview Energy and Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.