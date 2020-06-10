The city’s park area along the riverfront in Bellevue got a bit larger last week, as the Medinger family donated a parcel of land near their property which connects to what is now known as “Ice Harvest Park.”
Donna Medinger, wife of the late Bernie (Jr.) Medinger, along with son John Long, and Joe and Lisa Theisen were present by phone last Monday night to address city council members on the land donation.
The property is located to the South of the Donna Medinger residence at 1009 N. Riverview Street and connects to Riverview Park. Council members agreed to accept the land and pay for surveying and closing costs. Public works employees will maintain the land and the council will also consider constructing a gazebo or some similar attraction for public use in the future.
In a letter read aloud from the Medinger family, who owned the Riverview Hotel for many years, Donna said she has always been proud to live in Bellevue and felt the need to ‘pay it forward.’
“The Bellevue community, friends, family and employees (of the Riverview Hotel) gathered around and supported me years ago when I started a business as a single mother with young children. I will never forget the support and kindness shown and feel it's appropriate to pay it forward,” said Medinger. “Acts of kindness can build in a community exponentially. I believe it starts in our home and communities and should be passed along to make the world a better place.”
The Ice Harvest Park area is actually the third riverbank property the Medinger family has donated to the City of Bellevue. The first was land across from the Riverview Hotel – then in 1999, the donated more land near the Riverwalk.
“The City Council was pleased to learn of and accept the land donation by the Medinger family and we look forward to expanding our north Riverview Park and Ice Harvest Park areas,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The City will look to maintain and beautify the area like the rest of our parks. On behalf of the City, I would like to once again thank the Medinger family for this generous land donation. The City continues to be thankful for opportunities to expand our parks from various families over the years and decades.”
Donna Medinger and her late husband Bernie Medinger, who passed away in November of 2019, operated the Riverview Hotel decades ago. Bernie retired from a career at John Deere and became a riverboat pilot, and the couple used to offer river rides to Galena, utilizing the very property they just donated to load and unload passengers.
But the history of the location, dubbed ‘Ice Harvest Park’ by the Bellevue Rotary Club several years ago, is quite interesting.
There’s a probably still a few folks in Bellevue who still remember the old ice house and ice harvesting operation on North Riverview, which operated from the early 1900s through the early 1950s.
Longtime residents and some senior citizens may also recall when large chucks of ice were hauled to their homes to keep the food cold, before everyone had refrigerators.
Even in the late 1940s and early 1950s (even though refrigerators were common), many homes in Bellevue did not have one.
Today, remnants of the former ice harvesting operation still remain on North Riverview across the road from the Bellevue Municipal Power Plant, including an underground tunnel underneath Highway 52, which was used to transport large chunks of ice to the old ice house above.
According to old excerpts from the Bellevue Herald-Leader archives, the first mention of ice harvesting in Bellevue appeared in the newspapers around 1880, and the ice house operation on Riverview appears to have officially opened around 1900, as this small article in the January, 16, 1900 issue of the Bellevue Herald indicates.
“The ice industry carried on in this city is by no means of minor importance, but one that gives employment to quite a number of people while the work is in progress. Chas. Conkling is Bellevue’s ice gatherer and informs us that he will gather no less than 3,000 tons of the congealed fluid. He will probably begin cutting for foreign parties this week should the ice remain good. Eighteen men and 18 teams are constantly kept going to and fron the different ice houses here, while 20 men are at work on the ice field.”
From the Feb. 5, 1907 Bellevue Herald, “The ice harvest in this place is about completed for 1907. There is always a great amount of ice cut here as all the stations on the narrow gauge rail line depend on Bellevue for their supply and there is generally a large amount shipped to other nearby towns. There is a chance to materially increase this business here with the right amount and kind of advertising. In one day last week the men at Savanna loaded 70 cars for shipment. There is no reason why Bellevue should not ship as much ice as Savanna. We have the water, the cold weather and the men and the teams.”
From the Feb. 8, 1921 Bellevue Herald, “James Gross, proprietor of the Bellevue Ice Co., started a large crew of men at work putting up ice. The ice is towed from above the dams north of town in large cakes by McColley Bros., with two launches and is then sawed into small cakes and elevated to the ice house by machinery. The ice is 8 to 12 inches thick.”
From the Dec. 6, 1938 Bellevue Herald, “Ben Roling of the Bellevue Ice and Coal Co., is erecting a building of 32 by 38 feet east of his office in North Bellevue which will house a modern locker refrigeration plant. In the lockers, strawberries, peas, corn and all vegetables may be frozen for winter use and fresh meats may be kept by those renting lockers.”
From the Feb. 23, 1939 Bellevue Leader, “Putman Bros. finished harvesting ice Saturday for their own
The ice harvesting in Bellevue continued through the early 1950s, and also supplied ice to commercial fisherman as well as for the former Bellevue Meat Locker, operated by at one time by Delbert Daniels and owned by Geneva (Mrs. Daryl) Hovey.
Today, the ice house and meat locker are no longer in existence, but the old underground tunnel and a portion of the locker remain.
The Bellevue Rotary Club has started to slowly clear out the area to make it a public space with benches. Now that the land adjacent has been donated to the City of Bellevue by the Medinger family, the city can now clean out the area more.
Donna and Bernie Medinger have four children, Jim and Chris Long of Texas, Lisa and Joe Theisen of Bellevue, Lori and Steve Wells of West Virginia, John and Angie Long of Bellevue; and Mary Long-Finch Guttenberg (deceased).
