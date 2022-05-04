River Valley Cooperative, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, finalized the purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd. April 15.
The purchase of Eastern Iowa Propane & Petro, Ltd., and River Valley Cooperative’s current energy business footprint provides products and services in Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones, Muscatine, and Scott Counties in Iowa, and Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island, and Whiteside Counties in Illinois.
River Valley Cooperative is a full-service ag cooperative with annual revenue approaching $1 billion, offering products and services in agronomy, energy, feed, and grain. Owned by over 3,000 Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois farm families, River Valley Cooperative has 39 locations with over 300 full-time employees.
