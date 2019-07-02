The 3,000 mile Great River Road is a collection of state and local roads that runs along the Mississippi River through ten states of the United States.
River Travel Magazine is announcing the final survey for the 2019 Best of The River contest at rivertravelmagazine.com, this “Best of” survey is focusing on the best attractions, accommodations, food & drink, and trails & tours along the Great River Road from northern Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico.
The initial nomination survey ran until May 15, visitors, locals, and tourism professionals were invited to submit their Best of The River choices in categories ranging from best cultural trail, best monument, best public art, best river boat tour, best brewery and more.
Categories included attractions, accommodations, and culinary activities located in bordering and nearby communities, towns, counties, and Parrishs on the Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky,Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana
The final round of voting runs from July 1 - August 15 with the winners being announced September 1.
Best of the River Road 2019
July 1 - August 15
Final Best of River Survey
September 1
Best of the River Road Announced
Visitors may visit rivertravelmagazine.com to enter travel contests, read travel blogs, and find many events, festivals, and happenings along the Great River Road.
About River Travel Magazine
River Travel Magazine focuses on communities and attractions on both sides of the Mississippi River, and was formed to showcase the nationally designated and internationally known Great River Road, 3,000 miles bordering the Mississippi River from Lake Itasca to New Orleans.
River Travel Magazine is working with communities and attractions along the road to drive international and regional visitors to communities up and down the road. Bordering Mississippi River communities, festivals, and attractions are invited to submit events, press releases, and other tourism information to rivertravelmagazine.com free of charge.
