Best Brewery, Best Festival, Best Hidden Gem, Best Kept Secret on the River, Best Live Music Venue and so many more! Those are just some of the categories up for nomination in River Travel Magazine's 2019 Best of the River contest!
We might be biased but we think Bellevue definitely has some of the best attractions along the Mississippi. If you feel the same way then head to the initial survey and cast your nominations! Lets spread the word about how amazing our little town is.
Information below is directly from River Travel Magazine
River Travel Magazine is announcing the 2019 Best of The River contest at rivertravelmagazine.com, this “Best of” survey is focusing on the best attractions, accommodations, and the “best of” food & drink, and trails & tours along the Great River Road from Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico.
The initial survey runs until May 15, visitors and locals are invited to submit their Best of The River choices in categories ranging from best cultural trail, best monument, best public art, best river boat tour, best brewery and more.
Individual state winners will be announced June 1 with the top winners from each category in each state moving forward in the final round of voting running July 1 - August 15 with the border battle winners being announced September 1.
Only attractions, accommodations, and culinary activities located in bordering communities, towns, counties, and Parrishs on the Mississippi River are applicable for nomination.
Best of the River Road 2019
Present - May 15 (NOMINATE NOW!)
Best of the River Road survey starts
June 1
State winners announced
July 1 - August 15
Winner from each category in each state moves forward for border battle
September 1
Best of the River Road announced
Visitors may visit rivertravelmagazine.com to enter travel contests, read travel blogs, and find many events, festivals, and happenings along the Great River Road.
