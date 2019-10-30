On the three-year anniversary of the business, the owners of Bellevue’s River Ridge Brewing announced to their loyal customers that they will be relocating. According to a press release sent out by the Bellevue business, just three years after opening its doors, the local brewery is relocating to a larger, riverside facility and expanding its brewing capacity.
Kelly Hueneke and her husband, Nick, were among the brewery’s co-founders. Last fall they added baby Nile to their family. Nic Hockenberry and his wife, Allison Simpson, joined the brewery a year ago, and just added baby Henry to the family.
The local entrepreneurs plan to move into the lower level of the River Plaza building at 301 South Riverview (also known as the Bob Ernst Insurance building) sometime next year.
The space is several times larger than the brewery’s current location next to the Great River Gallery; and the plan includes a large patio deck overlooking the river.
“The brewery operation and the brewery family continues to grow,” Hockenberry stated. “That’s why we’re looking to move to a space that can accommodate that growth.”
The brewery’s future location will also be adjacent to the Button Factory Building, which is currently being rehabilitated into public restrooms, office space, a coffee shop and a center for educational programs.
The button factory building and the future River Ridge location will share a new parking lot in between the two historic buildings, which were constructed before the Civil War.
The buildings and rehabilitation work, being completed by brothers Mark and Allen Ernst of Water Street Partners, LP, will be called ‘Water Street Landing,’ and will feature a dock and slips for boats on the Mississippi River as well.
As well as the new larger location, the move will allow the brewery to expand operating hours and brewing capacity.
River Ridge Brewing products are sold in some area bars and restaurants, as well as the brewery itself, and the four owner/partners hope to increase distribution outlets in the future.
Hockenberry said that the new development for the brewery is just part of the greater momentum in downtown Bellevue.
“Since Allison and I moved to Bellevue two year’s ago, there have been some new shops opening, new property investment, and just a sense of vibrancy in the downtown.”
“The brewery is just happy to be a part of this progress,” he said.
Hueneke added, “I was born and raised in Bellevue and I love this small town. This momentum downtown is great and it’s the reason we are doing this. I want to continue to help the city grow and prosper.”
