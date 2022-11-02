TOM OLBERDING

TOM OLBERDING owner of Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville (left) is pictured at his new acquistion, River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue. To his right are River Ridge Manager Sierra Steines of Bellevue and Joel Null, who will be in charge of brewing.

A Dyersville man who already owns two area breweries will soon be bringing his experience and offerings to Bellevue.

Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, has purchased River Ridge Brewing from Nick and Kelly Hueneke and co-owners Nic Hockenberry and Allison Simpson.