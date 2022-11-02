A Dyersville man who already owns two area breweries will soon be bringing his experience and offerings to Bellevue.
Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, has purchased River Ridge Brewing from Nick and Kelly Hueneke and co-owners Nic Hockenberry and Allison Simpson.
Olberding, who was in Bellevue last week taking inventory at River Ridge, said that while the overall operation and various brew options will remain the same, he plans to introduce additional food options and plans to add a kitchen to the current operations as well.
Sierra Steines will remain as the manager of River Ridge Brewing, while Joel Null of Textile Brewing Company will take over the brewing operations in Bellevue. Most current employees will remain at River Ridge Brewing, while Olberding hopes to hire several additional employees to work in the new kitchen.
Oblerding, who worked as a pharmacist for about 25 years, said he once managed 19 CVS pharmacies in Chicago and elsewhere; but he is originally from the eastern Iowa area and decided to move back here in 2015 after his father passed away.
“I wanted to get back here and closer to my family,” he said. “I have a lot of relatives in the Bellevue, Dyersville and Cascade area, including Ann Jacobs, who runs the Bellevue Golf Course.”
Olberding said he was interested in history and the old building that now houses Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville was a a sewing factory from 1910-2017. He bought the building and started brewing beer in 2019.
The building that now houses River Ridge also has a rich history, staring as a warehouse in 1865 for shipping along the Mississippi River. Its sister building just south also was a warehouse, but also once housed a button factory.
“This is a really unique space which has a great atmosphere,” said Olberding. “I want to stay true to what the original owners vision was, with just a few additional things to offer. I also want to be involved in the community and support Bellevue.”
