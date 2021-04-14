River Ridge Brewing officially opened its new location at 303 S. Riverview in Bellevue in the lower level of the Bob Ernst Insurance buildling on the river this past weekend.
The business, which will mark five years in business this fall, had a ‘soft opening on Easter weekend, and things went well, and now the new digs right along the river are the official home of the popular hang-out. It now also features outdoor service.
Kelly Hueneke and her husband, Nick, were among the brewery’ s co-founders when it originally opened next to the Great River Gallery.
Over the past year, the owners of River Ridge Brewing along with the Ernst family, which owns the river building, worked to renovate the lower portion of the old structure to create a taproom with a lot of atmosphere that leads to an expansive outer deck overlooking the Mississippi River.
Co-owner Nic Hockenberry and wife Allison Simpson said the new location is working out well.
The new brewery can seat up to about 120 to 140 people, while the outdoor patio space can hold up to 100 more. Hockenberry said five part-time employees have also been hired.
The new location also allows River Ridge to increase production, expanding from a one-barrel system to a 3.5-barrel system.
River Ridge Brewing is now open Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
