As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, the Mississippi River reached 20.36 feet here in Bellevue. The highest level recorded in recent history was 23.51 feet this week in 1965. As of today, April 10 at 8:30 am the river level had decreased to 19.53 feet.
We're currently getting rain today, Wednesday April 10 and it is predicted again for Thursday and Sunday this week, which could affect the river levels further if significant amounts of rain falls.
Spruce Creek Campgrounds north of town is completely submerged, and the water has reached the cabins at Pleasant Creek south of Bellevue. At right is the Municipal Parking lot near the Lock and Dam on Sunday, where the water covered a majority of the parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.