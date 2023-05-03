According to official reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Associated Press, the surging Mississippi River had crested last Saturday as melting snow from Minnesota and Wisconsin pushed the river up to levels similar to the flooding records of 1993, 2001, 2019. The river had crested in Dubuque 23.03 feet last Saturday noon, and crested at 21.9 feet in Bellevue last Saturday night.  Levels in the upper Mississippi are now expected to slowly recede. 

While flood damage was seen at Potter’s Mill, the Button Factory, Riverview Vacation Rentals, as well as low-level campground areas north and south of Bellevue, overall damage in the local Bellevue area appeared to be at a minimum. 