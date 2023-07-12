River City Boys

The River City Boys will perform July 15 at Ohnward Fine Arts Center in Maquoketa. Tickets are for sale now.

The River City Boys will bring their Americana vocal stylings to Ohnward Fine Arts Center on Saturday, July 15, for a 2 p.m. performance.

The Nashville-based group will feature the music of the Statler Brothers, as a tribute to their 2002 Farewell Concert.