The River City Boys will bring their Americana vocal stylings to Ohnward Fine Arts Center on Saturday, July 15, for a 2 p.m. performance.
The Nashville-based group will feature the music of the Statler Brothers, as a tribute to their 2002 Farewell Concert.
The show will run about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
Travel back in time with The River City Boys’ tribute to the legendary Statler Brothers. The River City Boys – Brian, Mike, Scott and Jamie – are all veteran members of many favorite gospel groups, and all are big Statler fans.
Jamie Coyne is the leader of The River City Boys and formed the group in 2012. He has had the opportunity to entertain since he was in high school, and has become a singer, publisher, entrepreneur, marketer, broadcaster and food enthusiast. Coyne currently operates a hot dog stand in Ohio.
Brian Worley sings tenor for The River City Boys. His family’s group, Worley Quartet, inspired his interest in music early on. Worley has been singing full time since 2004; he joined the Stamps Quartet in 2008, and started his own group in 2012, Mission Quartet.
Josh Worley is the baritone singer for the group. Raised around quartet singing, he started traveling with his family group at a young age. Later on, he helped his brother Brian in forming Mission Quartet. He has also had the opportunity to fill in with several well-known quartets. He resides in Walton, Ky., with his family.
Scot Riggle is the bass singer of the group. Riggle spent eight years in the Army National Guard and has been a boiler operator for 28 years. Riggle has sung in several groups including The Capital City Boys, and currently with his own group, Southern Trio. He has been singing with Coyne since 2006 and joined The River City Boys in 2012. Riggle is married with two children.
Advance discount tickets cost $22 for adults, $13 for students. At the door, tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for students.
Tickets are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com or can be purchased at Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa locations of Maquoketa State Bank, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
