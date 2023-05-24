Celebrate the designation of the Maquoketa River Water Trail at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Canton County Park, located in western Jackson County along the Maquoketa River, it is the starting point of the newly designated water trail in Jackson County.
Water trails are recreational routes on rivers and lakes that provide a unique experience for paddlers. Jackson County Conservation has been working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) to develop a water trails master plan for the Maquoketa River and North Fork of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County. The master plan provides a future vision for river recreation in Jackson County and identify improvements to river access, parking, safety, and other improvements.
