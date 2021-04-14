Iowans will no longer need a permit to acquire or carry a handgun under legislation signed recently by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The law changes Iowa’s gun permitting requirements. Prior to this law, an individual would undergo a background check to get a permit to acquire or a permit to carry for pistols and revolvers. When carrying the weapon, they would need to display the permit if law enforcement requested to see it.
Beginning July 1, Iowans can purchase handguns from a federally licensed dealer without a permit, but the dealer must run a background check on them at every purchase. Permits to carry will not be required.
Supporters of the bill said the change will lead to more background checks in Iowa.
Opponents of the bill focused on language about private sales: The law states that someone commits a felony if they sell a firearm to someone they “know or reasonably should know” should not possess that weapon. A background check is not explicitly required.
Republicans said a felony would be a sufficient deterrent to prevent private sales to individuals who should not have firearms.
Reynolds also signed into law House File 621, a bill that provides immunity to firearm and ammunition manufacturers and sellers. Iowans may still sue a manufacturer over a defective product, but the companies cannot be held liable if a firearm is used in a criminal manner that causes harm.
The bill is similar to the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a federal law that protects gun manufacturers from liability. President Joe Biden has promised that he will prioritize repealing the law.
