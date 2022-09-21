Trenkamp Barn

THE TRENKAMP BARN is among many stops on the Barn Foundation Tour set for this weekend in Jackson County. Located at 893 450th Ave. in Preston, the barn was built by Justin Berg in 1926, and then purchased by Bernard and Correna Trenkamp in 1945.

Several Jackson County homesteads are featured in the 22nd annual All-State Barn Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. People can immerse themselves in barns, the history of barns and barn preservation during the self-guided barn tour sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation Saturday.

Many barns were awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally and will be on the tour. Other important barns restored by owners can be viewed.