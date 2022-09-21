Several Jackson County homesteads are featured in the 22nd annual All-State Barn Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25. People can immerse themselves in barns, the history of barns and barn preservation during the self-guided barn tour sponsored by the Iowa Barn Foundation Saturday.
Many barns were awarded restoration grants by the Iowa Barn Foundation because of their importance historically or architecturally and will be on the tour. Other important barns restored by owners can be viewed.
The following Jackson County Barns will be featured in this year’s tour weekend:
Steines Barn, 36746 Bellevue-Cascade Road, Bellevue – Go 1/2 mile west of Bellevue on IA 62. Turn right on Bellevue-Cascade Road and go 1.5 miles to barn. This simple, primitive barn was built in the early 1900s.
Engelke Barn, 25379 297th Ave., Bellevue – Go 1/2 mile west of Bellevue on IA 62, then turn right on Bellevue-Cascade Road and turn right onto 297th Avenue. The barn, which stands at the end of dead end road next to the county’s rodeo grounds (297th Avenue), was built about 1939.
Martin Barn, 12578 222nd Ave., Zwingle – From Zwingle, take US 61 south about 3.5 miles to Otter Creek, then right (west) onto Bellevue-Cascade Road (IA-D61) and go four or five miles and cross a bridge. Turn left (south) on 126th Avenue and go a half-mile to barn. Hand-pegged barn was built in 1880 and is 100x28 feet. Many inside features are hand-carved. Cement stands for draft horses have depressions for each foot.
Trenkamp Barn, 893 450th Ave., Preston – Take IA 64 east out of Preston, turn south onto 450th Avenue. Pass cemetery. Barn was built by Justin Berg in 1926. Bernard and Correna Trenkamp bought the farm in 1945 and used it for dairy cows and horses, and when the horses were no longer needed, the dairy was expanded. When the Trenkamps retired in 1974, Steve and Doris bought the farm. Steve has been restoring the barn and using native lumber when possible.
Additional barns just north of the Jackson County line in Dubuque County:
Kaufman Barn, 6206 Streff Road, St. Donatus – From St. Donatus, take US 52 north 2.2 miles, and then turn right (northeast) onto 291st Street (which turns into Streff Road), and travel 0.7 miles. Barn is on the right. The 30x80-foot bank barn is an early Iowa barn which was recently restored. The farm was homesteaded in the 1850s. Barn has table roof, large rolling doors on a track, entirely constructed from wood. A dirt floor remains with its original milk stanchions, horse stalls, long-beam construction. The haymow door slides down the front of the barn on a track suspended by two large counter weights. Two log structures and a stone house are on the property. The barn recently received an award from the Dubuque County Historical Society.
Manders Barn (was Freiburger Barn), 6334 Olde Davenport Road, LaMotte – From US 52, south of US 151, turn west onto County Road D41 (Schueller Heights Road), then turn south into Olde Davenport Road. The barn was built in the 1860’s, and has been in the family for three generations. It is the oldest barn in the area. The dairy barn has a star above the door on the front and sides. Square wooden pegs logs are used for floor supports, and it has a hay rack. It measures 50x30 feet.
For more information or complete listing of barns on the state tour visit iowabarnfoundation.org or contact the Jackson County Iowa Barn Foundation Representative Caroline Bredekamp at (563) 689-4970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.