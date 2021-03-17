Jackson County property owners will receive some news next week that may impact their pocketbook.
Most property owners will see an increase in their assessed property values this year — an average increase of 8%, according to Jackson County Assessor Larry “Buck” Koos.
“Due to low interest rates, reduced inventory and higher construction costs, many residential property owners in Jackson County will see an increase in their assessed values this year,” Koos explained.
The new assessments apply to all urban and rural residential properties in the county, not agricultural or commercial properties, Koos said.
Property owners should begin receiving assessment notices at the end of March. These notices will state the new assessed value as of Jan. 1.
Pocketbooks won’t be affected until the tax bill arrives in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023. (Property taxes are paid one year in arrears.)
Local governments and school boards use that assessed valuation to determine property taxes.
Owners can review their property and assessment information on the assessor’s website at beacon.schneidercorp.com.
Property owners can appeal the assessment in April.
Three driving forces
Residential value changes are based on the location of the property and the prices at which similar properties in that area have sold, Koos said.
The assessed value is the amount of money that comparable houses are selling for in the same area as of Jan. 1.
The average increase countywide will be about 8%, but individual property increases will vary. Koos said he and assessors across the state anticipated a drop in home sales when the coronavirus pandemic hit, “but it went completely different,” instead sending housing values up.
Fewer houses on the market, historically low interest rates, and a spike in building material costs fueled the assessment increase, according to Koos.
“The market is hot. It’s definitely been a seller’s market in Jackson County,” said Koos, who sees every property sale before it gets recorded. He knows where the sales are.
Bellevue, Maquoketa, LaMotte and Preston are prime spots for selling houses in Jackson County.
“They’re the hot spots, I call them,” Koos explained. “They’re where the sales are happening.”
Factoring the change
The Department of Revenue compares the market value by dividing the assessed value of a property by its sale price and does that for every property sold in the county in the past year. If the middle number in those sales is above 105% or below 95%, the department will issue an equalization order if the county does not address it.
Jackson County’s middle number was about 88% based on 2020 residential sales, according to Koos.
The result? Most but not all Jackson County residential assessments are going up, but the amounts will vary.
The assessments implemented by the county assessor’s office this year should bring that middle number to about 95.7% — still within the state’s guidelines, Koos said.
However, the Iowa Department of Revenue has the final say. If the department thinks the revaluation is not enough, it can issue an equalization order, and property owners won’t like that, Koos said.
“We here in the county know where the sales are and where the value needs to be adjusted. If the state comes in, they’ll raise everyone’s valuations by the same percentage, and that’ll be to 100%,” Koos explained.
The Department of Revenue has until about Oct. 1 to issue an equalization order.
In Dubuque County, for example, the assessment increases are expected to range from 7.4% to 12.4% in the city of Dubuque, and by an average of 8.2% outside of the city, according to a report in the Telegraph Herald.
Assessment appeals
Property owners may request an informal assessment review between April 2 and April 25.
They also may file a formal petition with the county Board of Review between April 2 and April 30. Petitions to the Board of Review are available in the assessor’s office at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, and the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website .
Call the assessor’s office at (563) 652-4935 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
