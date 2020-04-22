Melissa Reuter and Anthony Kilburg announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Melissa is the daughter of Larry Reuter. Anthony is the son of Chris and Randy Kilburg of Bellevue.
Melissa is a graduate of Maquoketa High School. She is employed with Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. and Subway restaurant of Maquoketa.
Anthony is a graduate of Bellevue High School and Muscatine Community College. He is employed at Gassers True Value in Maquoketa.
The couple will marry at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on August 29..
The reception will follow at Pearson Hall, Jackson County Fairgrounds. A meal will be served at 5 p.m. with reception and dance to follow.
All family and friends are invited to attend.
