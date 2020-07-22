In just four weeks, on Monday, Aug. 24, hundreds of students who attend both Bellevue Community Schools and Marquette Catholic Schools will return to the classroom – at least most of them are expected to.
However, parents should know that both local school districts are prepared with a plethora of additional rules, recommendations and safety precautions amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, which as of last week, was at an all-time high in Jackson County in terms of new cases.
Leaders at both schools have completed the required “Return to Learn” plans to keep students and staff safe from the virus.
Drafts of the lengthy plans, approved by both school boards, have been submitted to the state for approval, and with the extensive changes and measures contained within them, they will no doubt be given the go-ahead.
School officials, staffs, parents, students and community members have spent virtually the entire summer working on the new plans, which are detailed, extensive and include a lot of “what if” scenarios and contingency plans.
Face masks and sanitation stations will be part of the norm, and class sizes and schedules are all being adjusted or changed.
Bellevue plans:
The district is making several changes to the normal daily operations in the buildings, including room configurations to allow for social distancing, reducing the number of people in some areas (including food service areas), transportation services, extracurricular activities, and smaller gatherings of students in general during school days and school activities.
An emphasis is also being placed on safety and cleaning practices within the building and the school grounds, and students and visitors at events will see increased steps for hand sanitizing, social distancing, and general practices overall.
“Multiple changes are being made at this time, yet final decisions and further decisions will not be made until the district receives more guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, parent surveys, staff surveys, and other entities,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
Some specific changes students and others will see in the buildings are the following, according to Meyer, include the following list.
• Hand Sanitizer - Hand Sanitizer at all entrances, in all classrooms, in the food service areas, in hallways, locker rooms, and similar areas. Mobile Hand Sanitizer stations will also be located at entrances for activities and events (gym area, football field, concession stands, etc.)
• Protective Shields - Various forms of protective guards in offices and serving lines for breakfast and lunch, along with in some classroom areas.
• Cleaning - Cleaning procedures will be enhanced during the school year, and an Electrostatic Cleaning machine has been purchased to increase the cleaning effectiveness in classrooms, buses, hallways, and other areas.
• Nurse’s Office - The nurse’s office in the middle/high school building has been improved with more ventilation available. There will also be a separation of students being served in the nurse’s office based on symptoms in both buildings.
• Handwashing - While handwashing has always been promoted, this practice will be emphasized more in the district for the 2020-2021 school year. Additionally, The proper techniques for handwashing, using hand sanitizer, covering a cough/sneeze, etc. will also be covered extensively for all students.
• Water Fountains - It is possible that water fountains where students drink from the same source will be turned off. This would mean that students would need to bring their own water bottle (water only), and this could be filled at specific water sources at school that easily allow for bottles to be filled with water.
• Social Distancing - The district will be adjusting several routines and classrooms in accordance with specific social distancing requirements to meet recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and other organizations. The district is working to provide the safest routines and environments for our students at all times. Signs will also be posted in our buildings and grounds to stop the spread of illness, encourage social distancing, proper personal care (washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, etc), and similar steps advocated for by the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health. At the same time, schools across the state and nation cannot guarantee that social distancing can be met in all school settings throughout the school day, during school activities, or with transportation. This is similar to when children congregate in their communities on a regular basis. But, we are doing everything possible to protect our students and staff, and their families.
• Transportation - The district will be adjusting busing routines and procedures (number of people on the bus and seating proximity) based on recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Education, and similar organizations. This may mean more bus routes, students not sitting with each other (or having siblings sitting with each other), face coverings worn by bus drivers or students, and similar steps recommended or required by governing bodies.
• Face coverings, masks and face shields - At this time there is not a requirement to wear face coverings or face shields by students or staff. But, it is being strongly encouraged by the district. This approach could change in the future, but at this time we are following the most recent guidance of the Iowa Department of Education and the local health departments. Specific areas where guidance may change include times and areas where more people are present at a certain time making social distancing difficult to achieve, specifically in hallways, lines for lunch (lunch procedure changes are addressed in a different section), and on school buses. Additionally, anyone will be allowed to wear face coverings of any type at any time in classrooms and other areas. The district is encouraging staff and students to provide their own PPE if used on a daily basis, but the district does have PPE available for anyone based on needs and signs/symptoms of illness.
“I believe we will have a great school year. It may be different than most years, or at least it is starting out that way. Our district will work with our community to maneuver through any bumps in the road, and I feel confident in our planning to this point and potential actions that we may be forced to take,” said Meyer. “It is certainly an interesting time in schools, but also in everyone’s lives. The pandemic has created an abundance of situations that most of us never thought would occur, but we as a society we must confront them and make appropriate decisions based on factual information and evidence.”
A copy of the district’s “Return to Learn” plan is available at the district website at www.bellevue.k12.ia.us, and the plan will likely be adapted until the school year starts, along with during the school year, based on environmental conditions impacting the health and safety ofstudents.
“I heard someone say recently on a podcast that “if you want a good joke, make a plan!” It is true. We can make plans, but every plan we make has to be adjusted to the situations that evolve or develop. The initial plan we developed has changed too many times to mention. Life is about adapting to situations, and I feel confident we will continually work to modify plans to meet our student needs,” concluded Meyer.
Marquette plans:
At Marquette Catholic, plans are similar to those at the public school. Officials say the Marquette family will work together to provide the safest in-person learning environment possible.
“Our plan is designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 in our school by limiting exposure and through improved sanitation methods, monitoring student health, and by significantly reducing student interactions with individuals outside of grade levels,” said Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser. “The plan is designed to allow parents and students flexibility. We understand that, at different times of the year, parents and students may feel more comfortable being in our building. We also understand that there may be times where a student must miss significant time in our school, even though they feel well enough to participate. We understand that it is our responsibility to work with every student and family; so we must work together to provide a strong education even in these less-than-ideal times.”
The Marquette Catholic Schools plan is a draft, which will be updated as the summer continues. The plan is designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the school by limiting exposure and through improved sanitation methods, monitoring student health, and by significantly reducing student interactions with individuals outside of grade levels.
Improving Facilities:
Kaiser said approximately $20,000 has been budgeted to support efforts to allow students into the classroom setting. Some changes students will see at Marquette in the fall include the following list.
• Automatic sinks in the elementary school bathrooms.
• Hand sanitizing stations at building entrances, every drinking fountain area, lunchroom, and other high-traffic areas.
• All drinking fountain stations areas in the school will have the ability to refill water bottles.
• Technology systems that will allow children to participate in live classes even when they can’t be in school and will allow teachers to communicate with children to go over lessons and practice with students at the conclusion of the school day.
• Cleaning supplies so that teachers may disinfect desks and chairs between each passing period or anytime students leave the classrooms.
• Air purifiers situated in the school’s main offices and entrances.
• UV light sanitizing equipment for use in the main offices.
• Face shields, masks, gloves, and other PPE for staff members, faculty, and office employees.
• Thermometers for all classrooms so that teachers may quickly check student temperatures at the beginning of the day, during the day, and whenever a student may be ill.
• Playground equipment for elementary recesses designated to grade level.
• Additional cleaning supplies provided for each classroom so that common items may be cleaned frequently.
• Hands-free paper towel dispensers in all main student restrooms.
Students at Marquette will also experience changes to daily procedures, including the following.
• Elementary students will enter and exit at the Trinity Center doors (new gym) and the main elementary office doors, middle school students will use the main entrance of the 6-12 school. High school students will use the entrance near the bus parking area (by Mrs. Timmerman’s room and the senior lockers).
• Holding digital “Marquette Families Days” so that the entire campus is not in one location at a time. This will still give the school opportunity to connect across grade levels and celebrate the accomplishments of our students.
• Students will still help lead school Masses – but only the grade leading the Masses will be present in the church. Other grades will livestream the Masses to their classrooms and participate in Mass with their teachers. Communion will be distributed to each grade that has participated in the sacrament and is participating in the Mass.
• Masks will not be required to be worn in the classrooms but officials at Marquette are planning on requiring masks to be worn in the hallways during passing periods and before and after school.
• Masks will also be required on school buses when more than 6 students are traveling together. Teachers may ask students to wear masks at times – for example, during small group work sessions. No student will be asked to remove a mask that they are using properly as a face covering.
Note: Parents will be asked to supply masks for students as there are many styles that students may prefer. Marquette will have daily disposable masks for purchase. Masks should be cleaned regularly.
• When possible, students will be asked to leave an empty desk between their peers in class.
• Lockers will be spaced to allow an empty locker between each student. This will mean that students in grades 6-8 will only have access to a single locker.
• Students will be provided with opportunities to learn outdoors on days when the weather is appropriate. Teachers are considering ways to bring their indoor classroom outdoors when possible.
• Marquette is also completing a lunch schedule that will also allow for additional distancing of students (using the entire gymnasium rather than a portion) and students will be asked to maintain their sitting arrangement that provides a space between students.
• All students that are exhibiting flu-like symptoms or have a fever of 100.3 or greater, will report to the elementary office while students taking medications will be reporting to the 6-12 office. Students will be sent home immediately for any fever over 100.3 and will not be allowed to return until 48 symptom-free hours have passed. If a student has a fever of 99.5-100.2 that persists for more than 20 minutes, the student will be sent home for the remainder of the day.
Temperatures of all students should be taken before they leave for school in the morning.
“Please be optimistic and caring with children. Please be understanding and patient with our school,” said Kaiser. “If you disagree with some of our plans, please reach out to us so that we may better understand your concerns and rationale; and, if possible, allow your child to make their own determination on the new policies and procedures before sharing personal disapproval with them.”
We do understand that children are less likely to experience complications with COVID-19 than individuals with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly, however, please consider that many of those that serve Marquette are in higher risk groups,” Kaiser concluded. “We owe it to our faculty and staff to make efforts to also keep these individuals as safe as we can, after all, without them in our building, the only option left for us would be digital learning. May God continue to bless our school, our communities, our families, and our world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.