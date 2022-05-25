Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, June 3 at Clover Ridge in Maquoketa.  Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon.  Reservations should be called to Carla Behrend, 563-659-5704. Randy Meier will be speaking about Current Fraud and Scams.  All retired school employees are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.