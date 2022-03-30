Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, April 1 at the Downtown Tap in Preston.  Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon.  Reservations should be called to Carla Behrend, 563-659-5704.  Joanne Evans will be speaking about the Campaign for Grade Level Reading.   All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, associates are eligible to join the group.  New members are always welcome.