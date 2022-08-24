Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, September 2 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Preston.  Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon.  Reservations should be called to Mary Flagel,  563-652-4351.   The program will be by Caroline Bredecamp about One-Room Schoolhouses.  

All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.