Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, June 2 at the Bellevue First Presbyterian Church.
Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon.
Reservations should be called to Vivian Pitlo, 563-599-0786. Kurt Wagner is an author who will be presenting about his book Outdoor Adventure.
All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
