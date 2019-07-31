Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, August 2 at the St Mark’s Fellowship Hall in Maquoketa at 208 Maple Street. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon.
Reservations should be called to Nancy Wagoner, 563 652-5931. Randy Meyer will tell attendees about current fraud and scams.
All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries and associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
