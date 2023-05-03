Jackson County Retired School Personnel will meet on Friday, May 5, at Clover Ridge in Maquoketa.  Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Reservations should be called to Nancy Wagner, 563-357-3086.  Emily Starr will present about the Starrmatica Learning System.  All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, associates are eligible to join the group.