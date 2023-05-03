Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Illinois...Missouri... Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12, Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, and Dubuque. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.6 feet, Water affects the Midtown Marina facilities and parking lot in East Dubuque. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.7 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&