Rethinking your sense of style but need to stay budget conscious?
The Style Sense Fashion Show may provide the answers to a new wardrobe — and a meal — while raising money for the Together We Build project.
Together We Build hosts the Luncheon and Style Sense Fashion Show beginning at noon Saturday, May 8, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall, Preston. Doors open at noon, with lunch at 12:30 p.m. followed by the fashion show.
Deadline to register for the event is May 1 so organizers can prepare an appropriate amount of food. Text event organizer Mary Ann Kunde at (563) 590-6598 or email her at kundemary76@gmail.com to register.
“We haven’t had a fashion show in the area for years,” Together We Build member Judy Tonderum said.
Kunde agreed. “This would be a good mother/daughter event, with meal and fashion show the day before Mother’s Day, especially since people have been cooped up so long, so this is something different to do.”
This novel style show will feature about 20 local women and girls of all ages showing off their secondhand clothing treasures — fashionable, recycled clothing that’s easy on the pocketbook, said Kunde.
“In this time of COVID and with the economy the way it is, people — young parents especially — can get some good buys out there without paying new prices,” Kunde explained.
The local models will strut their stuff, sashaying down the aisles while wearing outfits they purchased at secondhand stores, consignment shops, and online resale outlets. Ensembles will represent “current styles that you could wear out the door” for all seasons and all ages, Kunde said.
As they model their resale finds, emcee Mary Jo Gothard will read descriptions of the outfits and where they were purchased. Gothard retired last year as the director of the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
Style Sense attendees also have the chance to win a raffle for three unique gifts.
Register to attend by May 1.
Together We Build
The Together We Build project is a county-wide one, thus the reason the Style Sense fundraiser is being held in Preston, Kunde explained, saying organizers wanted to spread the word countywide.
Together We Build is a partnership between the Jackson County Iowa State University Extension Office and the Jackson County Fair to build a new, almost 13,000-square-foot ag learning hub near the horse arena on the fairgrounds. The facility will house the Jackson County Fair/ISU Extension offices, a conference room, a certified commercial kitchen, and a 300-person, state-of-the-art conference/education space.
The facility will allow for the expansion of training programs and educational opportunities with the Extension, and provide the community an additional venue for meetings, seminars, corporate events and educational programming. It will also provide larger restroom facilities and expanded space for a 4-H food stand during the fair.
Organizers have raised about $2.1 million of the estimated $2.8 million required to fund the project, which is expected to break ground this fall.
Donations are still being accepted.
People who are required to take a minimum distribution from their retirement accounts can give it to charity — in this case Together We Build through the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
Gifts of grain also are an option for those who want to contribute.
People can donate their talents and skills to the project or purchase engraved bricks ($200/$225 or $400/$425) and picnic tables ($1,000) to further the cause.
For more information or to make a donation, contact Dean Engel at dengel@ohnward.com, (563) 357-4706; Will Cornelius at cornelius.will@gmail.com, (563) 542-0975; or Skott Gent at skottgent@ias.coop, (563) 590-9232.
Donations for Together We Build can be sent to the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
On the catwalk:
What: Style Sense Fashion Show and Luncheon
When: Noon Saturday, May 8
Where: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston
Who: Open to the public. Register by May 1 by texting Mary Ann Kunde at (563) 590-6598 or emailing kundemary76@gmail.com.
Features: Italian beef sandwich with salads and dessert; secondhand fashion show
