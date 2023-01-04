This past month, members of the Eagle Nature Foundation and the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation conducted their annual Jo Daviess County Christmas Bird Count as part of the 123rd National Audubon Society’s Annual International Christmas Bird Count. Eighteen volunteers working in six count teams traveling 306.5 miles taking 29.5 hours counted 2,876 birds of 43 different species.
Each year the compiler for the count, Terrence Ingram, who has led the counting for close to 60 years, predicts what the rest of the winter is going to be like based on the birds seen during the count.
“Based on the fact that very few southern birds were seen, and a good number of northern birds were seen, he is predicting that we will have a cold winter,” said Ingram.
During the recent count, species with the greatest numbers included: European Starlings—826, Dark-eyed Juncos—436, Canada Geese—366, Crows—243, House Sparrows –201, Wild Turkeys—127, American Goldfinches—71, Blue Jays—70, Rock Doves—53, Northern Cardinal—52, Black Capped Chickadees—45, American Robins—44, Horned Larks—40, and American Tree Sparrows—40, Summer birds seen included: 10 Eastern Bluebirds, 1 Red-winged Blackbird, and 1 Brown Creeper.
What was most surprising was the fact that very few waterfowl, 366 Canada Geese were flying over in spite of the warm weather and completely open water.
Birds of prey included; 35 Bald Eagles, 1 Northern Harrier, 21 Red tailed Hawks, 3 Rough-legged Hawks, 2 Sharp-shinned Hawks, 7 Kestrels, with no owls or Northern Shrikes.
Birds absent from this year’s count included: Goshawks; only 1 Ringed-neck Pheasant; Killdeer; Lapland Longspurs; Song Sparrows; only 2 Purple Finches; Redpolls; and only 2 Pine Siskins. Those species with lower numbers than normal include: Red-Headed Woodpecker—4, Red-tailed Hawks—21, Eurasian Collared Doves—2, Cardinals—52, and American Tree Sparrows—40. Past counts have recorded over 1,000 Juncos and Tree Sparrows each in a single count.
