 This past month, members of the Eagle Nature Foundation and the Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation conducted their annual Jo Daviess County Christmas Bird Count as part of the 123rd National Audubon Society’s Annual International Christmas Bird Count. Eighteen volunteers working in six count teams traveling 306.5 miles taking 29.5 hours counted 2,876 birds of 43 different species.

Each year the compiler for the count, Terrence Ingram, who has led the counting for close to 60 years, predicts what the rest of the winter is going to be like based on the birds seen during the count.