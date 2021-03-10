A labor of love, as well as a love of local history, have resulted in a 100 year-old building in Bellevue (that was badly deteriorating for years under previous owners) brought back to life.
Last week, current owners Dale and Marilyn Junk of Bellevue hosted an open house for the old hospital building, which has been used as an apartment building for decades following the closing of the hospital in the mid-1970s.
The big difference in the 1919 structure was all the work and expense that the Junk family did over the past two years to completely refurbish and renovate the building.
“This place was in bad shape, and the damage sustained to the building left Dale and I with two choices – to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring the building back to life or tear it down,” said Marilyn Junk. “It was a hard decision at our age, but we decided to take out a loan and go for it.”
There are nine apartments total in the three-story building on Second Street, and Junk said the extensive project was a lot of work, and there is still more to be done.
“We have five apartments finished to date, of which two are handicap accessible. Each apartment was gutted, insulated on the outside and inside walls. New windows, split units for heating and cooling, all new electric and plumbing were added,” said Junk. “We were able to restore the original brick wall in the basement apartment, the French doors on the first floor and the original entry way floor, which is now in one of the apartments on the first floor.”
Junk said two of apartments are already rented and the new tenants are moving in. Three other apartments are also now available. All include brand new bathrooms, new kitchen appliances and modern amenities.
“It is sometimes said that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, it practically took a “village” to refurbish the hospital apartment building,” said Marilyn. “Dale &and I have learned over the years that in order to get a project done correctly, you surround yourself with good people.”
While renovating and restoring the old building, the Junks discovered a few items dating back over 100 years, like lumber stamped with the Dorchester and Hughey Saw Mill of Bellevue, which closed in 1909. Also found were invoices and plumbing parts from Kretschmer Manufacturing of Dubuque dated from 1914.
The history of the former Bellevue hospital itself, which once served the entire community is also important and interesting to the Junks and local residents alike.
In fact, countless surgeries were performed, the emergency room was once buzzing, hundreds of X-rays were taken and hundreds of babies we born here over the decades. Many of those babies born are still living in Bellevue today.
While Bellevue Memorial Hospital (as it was once known) closed its doors for good in August of 1974, the structure itself, located on Second Street across from Till’s Garage remains intact and has since been turned into an apartment building.
Construction on the building got underway in 1917, and two years later in 1919, the Bellevue Memorial Hospital opened to the public with Dr. Moulton in charge and Miss Elgen Nothdurft as one of his first employees.
In 1929, Moulton purchased the frame building north of his new hospital and plans were underway to expand with parking and ambulance ports.
The hospital operated for the next 20 years under the leadership of Dr. Moulton, who became ill himself in 1945 and died in 1946.
Upon his death, the hospital closed for a brief time until it was purchased by the Lutheran Hospital Society of Jackson County for $43,000 in 1947. Congregations and pastors involved in the transaction included those from Andrew, Bellevue, Preston, La Motte, Sabula and St. Donatus.
Ellen Nothdurft, who had been part of the original hospital since 1919, was hired as business manager.
According to records, the first baby born at the newly reorganized hospital in 1947 was Barbara DeGear, daughter of Wayne and Marjorie DeGear of Bellevue.
Betty Jane Steines, daughter of Arnold Steines was the first patient admitted to the Bellevue Memorial Hospital.
In 1948, records indicate that there were several doctors on the medical staff, including Dr. Lampe, Dr. Tilton, Dr. Dennison and Dr. Hanske.
Nurses on staff at the time included Helen Schwirtz, Ethel Veach, Betty Tilton, Wilhelmina Rieckens, Minnabelle Ramser, Marguerite Mootz, Agnes Lampe, Betty DeGear, Margaret Hines, Ruth Kuper, Mary Hurley and Averle Brown.
Babies were born on the third floor, surgeries were on the second floor and the emergency room was on the first floor.
There were anywhere from 20 to 21 beds in the hospital and oftentimes all would be occupied.
Statistics from the year 1947 reveals that the Bellevue Municipal Hospital admitted 295 patients during a 12-month time period. The number of babies born at the hospital was 86, with six being caesarean. The total number of operations totaled 87, the number of X-Rays taken was 120, the total number of fractures treated was 8 and total patient days totaled 2,730.
In 1948, a Women’s Hospital Auxiliary was organized with the purpose of raising funds for purchasing equipment, furnishing rooms, canning food, and paying for weekend receptionists.
The group had many fund drives and bake sales and hosted open house and special events. The Auxiliary also conducted a “Mortgage Burning” in 1952, after raising over $60,000 in a period of just five years.
In January of 1953, Administrator Elgen Nothdruft, who had worked at the Bellevue Hospital in various roles since 1919, passed away. She was succeeded by Edith Goetz in the position.
In the 1960s, the implementation of Medicare came about and new federal rules on hospital buildings caused much strife for Bellevue Memorial Hospital.
In 1966, it was ordered that the local hospital would not be able to treat Medicare patients. Records state that because the building itself was not constructed of fire-resistant materials, it could not be certified by the federal government.
Bellevue Memorial Hospital did, however remain open until October of 1974, after the Jackson County Lutheran Hospital Society voted to officially close the hospital at a meeting that summer. Many protested the closing, but nothing could be done.
At the time, Mill Valley and Sunrise Villa were under construction, and those facilities, as well as a health care clinic, which is still in operation today in Bellevue, filled many of the needs of the former hospital.
A full-service ambulance service, established by community leaders in the early 1970s, provide the needed emergency transportation to nearby cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.