The public input meeting originally planned for September 20, 2021 has been canceled and will be rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21 2021. The meeting will be held at the Bellevue Community Center, 1700 State Street, Bellevue.
The public are invited to attend the meeting and share their opinions on the Bellevue Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is an important decision-making guide for city leaders. The plan presents a vision for the future, with recommendations for all activities that affect the growth and development of the community.
Collecting input from members of the community is an important step in developing the plan. The Bellevue Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is collecting community input using a variety of methods including surveys and meetings. Your input will help shape the future of the community.
The public can learn more about the plan at https://ecia.org/Bellevue_Plan/.
East Central Intergovernmental Association is assisting the City of Bellevue with its Comprehensive Plan update.
For more information the Comprehensive Plan, please contact Dan Fox at 563-556-4166 or dfox@ecia.org.
