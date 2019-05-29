This timeline shows how the reporting process of a 911 call involving Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance has unfolded over the past two months. Since it began, multiple sources, documents and information requests under Iowa’s public records laws have been part of the story. The following explains when and how disparate parts of this still unfolding story have come into public focus.
April 6 – Clinton County sheriff’s deputies cited Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance and her companion Nick Shannon for having open containers of alcohol in Lassance’s car after responding to a 911 call made by Shannon at 12:56 a.m. According to police dispatch logs, Shannon told police Lassance’s car was stopped along U.S. Highway 61 and that Lassance had attacked him. Deputies from both Jackson and Clinton counties and officers from Maquoketa and Bellevue responded to the complaint. Days later, an Observer reporter noticed Lassance’s name on a dispatch call log.
April 8 – Lassance continued to prosecute cases for Jackson County.
April 12 – In an accident unrelated to the 911 call, Lassance was involved in a head-on car crash around noon and airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City. According to police reports, a car traveling in the opposite direction of Lassance’s 2013 Mazda crossed the centerline and hit her car. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport told The Observer Lassance was facing a long recovery.
April 17 – The Observer published its first report about the 911 call as well as a separate report about the unrelated accident. In the report about the 911 call: Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann said that because the April 6 incident was in Clinton County’s jurisdiction he would not comment even though his deputy, Chad Roeder, responded to the call; Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Petersen, who also responded to the call, said, “I was told to let everyone know” only the general location of the incident and that it is under investigation; Davenport, Lassance’s supervisor, said Lassance told her about the incident after arriving at work the morning of April 8.
April 15 – Lassance and Shannon both pleaded guilty to Clinton County citations of having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
April 18 – The Observer filed information requests under Iowa Code Chapter 22, Iowa’s public records law, with the sheriff’s departments of both Jackson and Clinton counties. The requests sought “all public documentation” related to the 911 call involving Lassance.
April 22 – Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf officially denied portions to The Observer’s open records request, including in-car video, reports from the scene and witness statements. In his denial letter, which he copied to Lincoln, he argued that the records should not be released because they are “peace officers’ investigative reports.”
April 24 – The Observer reported that Petersen refused to disclose whether deputies had conducted sobriety tests at the scene.
May 4 – The Observer reported that while Clinton County denied portions of its records request, Kettmann, Jackson County’s sheriff, allowed The Observer to view Roeder’s body camera footage from the scene. The footage, which lasted a little more than five minutes, showed Roeder talking to both Shannon, who made the 911 call, and Clinton County deputies. Lassance never appeared on the footage.
During the reporting process for the story, Kettmann and Roeder both confirmed to The Observer that they possessed no additional video beyond what they shared and that Roeder did not turn off his camera until, as Kettmann put it, “he was done.”
May 11 – The Observer reported that the Iowa Freedom of Information Council had joined its effort to persuade Wolf and Lincoln to release the requested public records. In the same issue, The Observer published the letter IFIC Executive Director Randy Evans sent to Lincoln and Wolf.
May 18 – The Observer reported that it had obtained from a confidential source a copy of Petersen’s report from the scene, one of the documents Clinton County officials had denied. Petersen had written in the report that he had observed that Lassance’s “eyes were blood shot and watery and her speech was slurred.” Petersen’s report said Lassance told him at the scene that she had been drinking alcohol while sitting in the car, and because of that he decided not to conduct a sobriety test. “I know I wouldn’t be able to charge Amanda (Lassance) with OWI, as she admitted to consuming additional alcohol after operating the vehicle,” Petersen wrote. Petersen also wrote in his report that he gave Lassance a ride to a location near the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Maquoketa. In the same story, Davenport confirmed to The Observer that Lassance was still employed by the county. (At that time, however, she was still on medical leave while recovering from the April 12 car crash.) In the same issue, The Observer published a separate story in which it interviewed Robert Rigg, a Drake University law professor, who said deputies had more than enough evidence to justify giving both Lassance and Shannon sobriety tests at the scene.
May 17 – The Observer filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board against Lincoln and Wolf, seeking the public documents that the officials continued to deny.
May 20 –Wolf and Lincoln called The Observer and said they were reconsidering their denial of the requested records. “I wanted to let you know it is actively being worked on,” Wolf said.
May 24 –Wolf and Lincoln released most of the requested documents, including Petersen’s report (which The Observer had previously obtained) and in-car video from Petersen’s police vehicle. Wolf still denied in-car video from Deputy Mark Mahmens Jr.’s squad car, citing confidentiality relating to a domestic violence call and an interview. The video and call logs show Roeder was present at the scene for 37 minutes, at least 30 minutes longer than the duration of his body camera video. As of press time for that issue, Kettmann had not returned a telephone call seeking explanation.
May 29 – The Observer published an article regarding the release by Clinton County of footage from cameras in Deputy Andy Petersen’s squad. That footage shows Petersen telling Lassance twice that he was told to tell her not to go into the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as he dropped her off near the county law center in the early morning hours of April 6. The video, as well as call logs, show that aside from Petersen and Mahmens Jr. reporting from Clinton County, one Jackson County sheriff’s unit (Roeder) responded, as well as two units from the Maquoketa city police force and one from the Bellevue police force.
May 29 – Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith responded to The Observer’s May 20 information request for a list of all entries into the Jackson County Courthouse from 1 a.m. to 10 a.m. April 6. That public record showed Lassance used her entry badge to enter the west employee door (South Niagara Street) at 2:13 a.m., then the district court room at 4:17 a.m., then the law library door at 4:23 a.m., then the front door at 4:53 a.m. Employee badges are not required to exit courthouse offices, therefore there are not records showing when people exit. The auditor denied security camera footage because it is considered a confidential record under Iowa Code 22.7 (50).
May 29 – In an interview at her office with The Observer, Davenport said Lassance will keep her job but may not prosecute drunk-driving cases in the future. Davenport also said that Lassance, who is still on medical leave, will face disciplinary actions and conditions that will be confidential as they are a personnel matter. Davenport said she has not read Deputy Petersen’s report even though it has been released to the public. When asked if she intended to obtain a copy of the report, she said she did not, citing a heavy workload that she attributed to Lassance’s absence.
