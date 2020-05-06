The Jackson County Treasurer’s Office is reminding local citizens that on April 27, Governor Reynolds announced the temporary suspension of penalties and interest for delayed property tax payments until May 27, 2020. Taxes will still be marked delinquent if they were not paid by March 31, but late interest and penalty on property tax payments will not apply until May 28.  Jackson County property owners can pay property taxes online, over the phone, via mail or drop box.