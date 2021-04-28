A conflict of religious beliefs and required insurance coverage is making some county officials seek an agreeable solution to comply with county liability rules and maintain quality mowers.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is working with its insurer and the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission on an insurance issue with a local lawnmowing business owned by Mennonites.
In 2014, the commission hired Duane Hedding as an independent contractor to mow lawns at multiple pioneer cemeteries in the county. He and his sons now mow 14 of the lawns.
Hedding is a member of the Mennonite community, some of which do not believe in buying insurance policies. That belief stems from a Mennonite tenet of mutual aid, in which the church uses pooled resources from its members to rebuild and restore losses suffered by members.
When Hedding was hired to mow lawns in Jackson County’s pioneer cemeteries, he signed a “hold-harmless” agreement releasing the county from fault should anything happen to him or his equipment while mowing those cemeteries, according to commission members.
However, that will not protect the county if some accident befalls visitors in the cemetery while Hedding is mowing, according to Chris Meinecke of Maquoketa’s Meinecke-Richards Agency, which handles the county’s insurance needs.
Meinecke said independent contractors doing work for the county must, among other requirements:
• Provide proof of insurance
• Maintain a certain limit of coverage depending on the risk associated with the job.
Mowing pioneer cemeteries is considered a low risk, Meinecke said, and would require $1 million of coverage.
Hedding, who sold the mowing business to his sons, does not have that requisite liability coverage.
Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commissioner Joann Caven said the commission cannot afford to lose Hedding.
“He’s done a superb job for us,” Caven told the supervisors last week. She said it’s “extremely hard to find” a mower who does not damage the headstones. “We’d do anything to keep him.”
“What if the commission paid for liability?” Caven asked.
Supervisor Chairman Jack Willey thought doing so would make Hedding a county employee. However, Meinecke said that would not be the case, that it would depend on how the insurance policy was written.
The Board of Supervisors instructed Pioneer Cemetery commissioners to ask Hedding if he would be OK being covered by a commission insurance policy.
“If he’s willing to, that solves the problem,” Willey told the commissioners. “If not, then they lose the job.”
But exempting an independent contractor from providing his own liability insurance may set a precarious precedent, Meinecke and county attorney Sara Davenport cautioned the supervisors.
“If we exempt this, what happens if a contractor comes in to build and says he doesn’t believe in insurance? Then what?” Meinecke asked.
“I’m just cautioning you that if you go down that road,” others may expect the same treatment, Davenport said.
Caven expected to return to the supervisors with an answer during this week’s regular Tuesday morning meeting.
