Work is now beginning on the celebration that will bring together passionate supporters for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Jackson County from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 23 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer and raises funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. The goal is to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.
“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and work to end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” said Marie Rossmann, Relay for Life volunteer. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited to kick-off the Relay season for 2023.”
The event starts at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Game On! It features games, a mobile teddy bear truck, food trucks, music, auctions and a luminaria-lined walking path. All are welcome.
Relay for Life of Jackson County raised more than $35,000 for the American Cancer Society’s mission in 2022. Organizers hope to exceed that goal in 2023.
“In Jackson County, relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it,” said Hannah Mitchell, Relay For Life staff partner. “No matter how cancer has impacted your life or how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you.”
Those who wish to get involved can join the Relay community or donate to a team at RelayForLife.org/JacksonCountyIA. One does not have to attend the event to have a team.
Those who visit the website can also connect with survivors, caregivers. and others impacted by cancer. Survivors who sign up receive a free T-shirt.
