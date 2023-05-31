Relay for Life

Celebrate cancer survivors, honor those who lost the battle, and raise money to find a cure with the 2023 Relay for Life of Jackson County. The event will take place at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa June 23.

Work is now beginning on the celebration that will bring together passionate supporters for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Jackson County from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 23 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost to cancer and raises funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support. The goal is to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.