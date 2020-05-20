Jackson County Relay for Life will continue as planned July 26, but the format will be different.
Relay will retain the “The Greatest Cure on Earth” theme, but participants will drive-through at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Only Relay committee members will be allowed out of their cars.
Everyone will enter the event in front of Pearson Memorial Center. Survivors will receive a gift. Motorists will view luminaria bags while driving behind the grandstands.
Survivors and a guest will receive a free, prepackaged meal at Volunteer Hall; others can buy a meal for a freewill donation.
The drive will continue around the fairgrounds, eventually ending at Highway 64.
Tickets for the Relay quilt will be available at Breitbach Floor Covering and cost $1 each or six for $5. Luminaria bags and butterflies are available from the committee and at Breitbach’s.
“The Greatest Cure” T-shirts are being sold; they are red with a circus design and come in short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, crew and hooded sweatshirts, all in toddler, youth and adult sizes.
Contact a committee member to donate to live and silent auctions. The committee also encourages teams to sign up on the website to raise funds.
Donations can be made online by going to www.relayforlife.org/jacksoncountyia and donate to a team, person or a general donation.
For more information, contact co-chair Marie Rossman at (563) 689-6715.
