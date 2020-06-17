Jackson County Relay for Life will continue as planned July 26, but the format will be different. Relay will retain the “The Greatest Cure on Earth” theme, but participants will drive-through at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Only Relay committee members will be allowed out of their cars.
Everyone will enter the event in front of Pearson Memorial Center. Survivors will receive a gift. Motorists will view luminaria bags while driving behind the grandstands.
Survivors and a guest will receive a free, prepackaged meal at Volunteer Hall; others can buy a meal for a freewill donation.
The drive will continue around the fairgrounds, eventually ending at Highway 64.
Tickets for the Relay quilt will be available at Breitbach Floor Covering and cost $1 each or six for $5. Luminaria bags and butterflies are available from the committee and at Breitbach’s.
Donations can be made online by going to www.relayforlife.org/jacksoncountyia and donate to a team, person or a general donation.
