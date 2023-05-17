The annual Relay For Life event will be on Friday, June 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.
The event starts at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Game On!, and features a variety of different games, a mobile teddy bear truck, food trucks, music, auctions, and a luminaria lined walking path. All are welcome.
Relay for Life of Jackson County raised more than $35,000 for the American Cancer Society’s mission in 2022, and we are hoping to exceed that goal in 2023.
There are many ways to get involved.
• Join: Join our Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in our community. You do not have to attend the event to have a team.
• Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org /JacksonCountyIA or donate to your own team today.
