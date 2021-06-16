Hugs, tears, and laughter return to the Jackson County Fairgrounds this month with the return of the in-person 2021 Relay for Life Jackson County.
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 25. Activities will be set up outside as weather permits.
Last year’s remembrance and fundraising event was a drive-thru only affair due to the coronavirus pandemic and limits on the number of people who could gather in one place.
However, this year, despite many changes, organizers are working to make Relay as normal and successful as possible, according to one of the longtime organizers, Marie Rossmann.
“This year the American Cancer Society is still limiting in-person events so the Jackson County Fair Association agreed to hold the Relay event for us,” Rossmann said. “Basically, everything will run the same as in the past and all money goes to the American Cancer Society from Relay.
“Our goal is $30,000. That is about what we raised last year with the drive-thru event. The drive-thru went really well,” she added.
People will enter the Fairgrounds from the west and drive around to park on the east side of Pearson Hall.
Under the west-end bleachers, the Relay committee will set up an information table and Relay store with various items for sale. Tables with items for a silent auction will also be set up there. The silent auction will run 5-7:30 p.m. so items can be picked up at 8 p.m. before the luminaria ceremony.
There also will be an online auction with dates to be set.
A display of the luminaria bags, butterflies and yard signs will be set up around the outside edge of the parking lot in front of Pearson Hall. People will enter the event from the east side of the parking lot.
Teams that wish to have a campsite may do so on the west side of the parking lot.
A brief ceremony to celebrate Relay and the Fight Back against Cancer will start at 6 p.m.
The luminaria bags will be lighted at 7:45 p.m., with a small remembrance ceremony at 8 p.m. During this ceremony Derek Grant, a bagpipe player from Davenport, will play music.
Final announcements and thank-yous will conclude the Relay for Life at 9 p.m.
Event organizers are lining up food vendors for the June 25 event as the committee will not serve a meal this year.
“People can purchase food from the vendors or bring their own if they wish. I encourage them to bring lawn chairs and observe social distancing,” Rossmann said.
Luminaria and butterflies are for sale at $5 each from any committee member. Yard signs are $15 each and availability is limited this year.
To purchase items or for additional information, call Marie Rossmann at (563) 689-6715 and leave a message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.