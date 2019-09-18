Charles and Dolores Reistroffer of Maquoketa will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with an open house from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Oakland Mill, Hwy. 64 east of Maquoketa. It has been requested no gifts, please.
The former Dolores Wilslef and Charles Reistroffer were married Oct. 10, 1954, at the Lutheran Church in Spragueville.
They are the parents of Kris Ehlinger of Maquoketa and Jody (JP) Paulsen of Winchester, Tennessee.
They have one grandchild and two great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
Charles retired from DuPont in 1992 after 42 years.
