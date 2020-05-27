The torch has been passed on at a longtime Bellevue business as Dale and Marilyn Junk, owners of Tri-State Buildings Corp., have sold their company to longtime employee and company foreman Frank Reisen.
The sale of the business, which has been serving the building and construction needs of the area for 25 years, took place March 24.
Reisen, who is originally from Zwingle, graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2006 and from Kirkwood Community College in 2008. He has been working for the business since 2010, starting out as a general laborer and working his way up to foreman in 2012.
“Dale and Marilyn have really built a great business, and I’m proud to take over the reigns,” said Riesen, who currently has his Tri-State headquarters located near Cottonville on the Bellevue-Cascade Road.
“Dale Junk is still out there selling, so I guess now, he’s working for me,” joked Reisen.
Tri-States, which specializes in Wick Buildings for commercial and ag, employs 16 local people, including Reisen. He and his two crews are currently working on projects near Goose Lake and in Davenport.
As well as Wick buildings, Tri-States takes on roofing projects, as well as metal roof, new construction and complete remodels.
“We do it all,” said Reisen, who said he plans to open a showroom near Cottonville in the future. “Other than opening up a showroom, everything else will remain the same. We will keep the name Tri-States and we are keeping all our employees.”
As for Dale and Marilyn Junk, they know that hard work pays off when it comes to family, business and building.
The Junks started building Wick buildings in 1995, and since then, they have emloyed several second-generation team members.
Aside from farm buildings the Junks established themselves as a leader in large and small buildings for commercial, equine and suburban use.
Tri-State Buildings represents Wick in Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Grant County in Wisconsin, plus surrounding areas.
As a successful Wick Builder with more than 800 buildings completed, Dale and Marilyn knew their customers would keep coming back “because they like the sales approach and remember the service,” said Dale.
“We wish Frank the best as he takes over the operation, and he knows we’re always here to help.
