Registration for the 2020–21 school year for all students attending Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade at Bellevue Community Schools will be held Monday, August 3 and Tuesday, August 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bellevue Community High School in the commons area. Please note that a parent must be present to register students and for students to receive schedules and room assignments. Face coverings/masks are strongly encouraged for parents and students coming to registration.
Information on fees for instructional materials, athletic passes, and breakfast and lunch can be found on pages 18 and 19 of today’s newspaper, and on the school’s website. The information will be helpful, as all fees must be paid during the time of registration. For questions, call the school at 563-872-4001.
If you are unable to attend or are not comfortable attending in person, please contact your child’s school office directly, and officials will send the necessary paperwork electronically.
